Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till Dec 2

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, till December 2.

Notably, Navlankha has been seeking anticipatory bail ever since the apex court refused to extend the interim protection from arrest granted to him earlier and asked him to seek relief before the Sessions Court.

He was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)