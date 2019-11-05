Bihar police, TNIPS, IPS associations extend support to Delhi Police over Tis Hazari clash

As Delhi Police continue their protest against the recent clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises, several police associations across the country have extended their support to the cops in the capital.

The central Indian Police Service Association, Bihar Police Association and Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Tuesday offered their support to the Delhi Police personnel who were assaulted in the clash.

"Incident involving police and lawyers is unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stand in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!" IPS Association tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police Association said that it stands in solidarity with each personnel of Delhi Police who was beaten up in the incident.

"We ask for an investigation into the incident. Police and lawyers both know the law, and no one should have taken the law into their hands," it said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service Association (TNIPS) also condemned the clash and said that such incidents show a lack of respect for the rule of law.

"TNIPSA stands shoulder to shoulder with the men in Khaki in Delhi Police. In these testing times, we firmly remain on the path of law and urge the concerned to take action against the lawbreakers without fear or favour. The association is of the firm belief that law of the land shall prevail always and every time," it said in a statement.

Hundreds of police officers on Tuesday protested outside the Police Headquarters in Delhi against the clash that took place on November 2 over an alleged parking issue.

Several police officers and lawyers were injured in the incident.

