DMK MK on Wednesday said that BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would be overthrown after the counting of poll votes and would become the new

"This 'Iftar' is unique from the previous one. Because what we said is going to come true tomorrow, and the Central and state governments would go," said Stalin, while attending an 'Iftar' party here.

"The exit poll is not the real one. It is manufactured at someone's order. would be our if we get the numbers in our favour. We never change our mind. I said in the beginning. I would say it tomorrow as well. There is a possibility of going to at any time," he said.

A majority of exits polls have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

was the first person in the camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the for the polls.

Stalin-led DMK has contested 20 out the total 40 seats in and neighbouring Puducherry, while the fought in 10 seats, including one in Puducherry.

In 2014, J Jayalalitha-led AIADMK had swept 37 out of the 39 seats in

The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)