Surat cops ban 'cruel & violent' birthday celebrations in city

Smearing cake on the face or giving bumps could land one in trouble in as police have imposed a ban on such "cruel and violent" celebrations at public places, saying such acts not only disturb others, but also jeopardise people's lives.

A notification imposing a ban on such celebrations at public places, such as gardens, roads, BRTS corridors and bridges, was issued by Commissioner of Police, Satish Sharma, on May 14. It will remain in effect till July 12.

As per the notification, those found guilty of violating this order would face arrest under section 188 of the IPC for "disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant".

The notification said that police have taken the decision after receiving complaints from people.

about such birthday celebrations also prompted the police to take the action, the notification said.

College and school students throng public places late at night to celebrate birthdays, which many a times create nuisance for others, it said.

"In the name of birthday celebrations at public places, these students forcibly apply sticky tapes, or foam on others. They even beat up each other during such celebrations. It is possible that someone would die or public property get damaged due to such cruel and violent way of celebration," the notification said.

The notification bans any late night birthday celebration at public place, which involves "smearing cake on the face and applying sticky tapes, foam or any forcibly".

P L Chaudhari, who has signed and issued the order on behalf of the police commissioner, said people can continue to celebrate birthdays in a peaceful manner.

"Police will not take action against those who celebrate birthdays in a peaceful manner. This order is applicable to only those who create nuisance and disturb others," he said.

"We have taken this decision as several people have complained about violent birthday celebrations. Nobody has been arrested ever since the order was issued," Chaudhari, who is posted as the of Police in the Special Branch of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)