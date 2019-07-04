CBI court allows Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver in INX Media case

A special CBI court here allowed Indrani Mukerjea's plea seeking to turn an approver in INX Media case, on Thursday.

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed Mukherjea's application following her confession and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

Mukerjea is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail in connection with the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

She will appear before the court on July 11 for a formal signature in the order sheet.

Indrani earlier had told the court that she was voluntarily agreeing to become an approver in the case.

Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram and former Union Minister P Chidambaram are also facing probe in the case.

CBI had earlier submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Based on the FIR, ED had registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti, and a firm in the case and is probing how he managed to give an FIPB clearance to the group in 2007.

The ED claims that its probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea met the senior Congress leader so that there was no delay in their application.

It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in regard to the same case.

