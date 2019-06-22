Ciara talks about her parents split after 33 years of marriage

American and songwriter opened up about her parents split after 33 years of marriage.

According to People, in a preview for a new episode of RuPaul's talk show and as People cited, the 33-year-old revealed that her parents Carlton and have parted ways.

"My parents were married for 33 years and they're not together anymore," said a teary-eyed

"However, they are both happily married so it's good," she added.

While the 'Level Up' is happy that her parents have found love again, but she shared that the divorce was a "very out of body" experience for her.

"Imagine you go for 33 years of mom and dad being together and when I had my child, my son, my first child [Future], I was like, I just know mommy and daddy that made [a] baby was what the scenario was supposed to be," she said.

"That was like, whoa, when that happened," she added.

The singer revealed that her parents separated when she was dating, now her husband,

The couple's relationship began in 2015, and they got married in 2016. They welcomed daughter in 2017.

Some time back the singer even faced another emotional breakdown when she talked about her broken engagement with Future.

The singer had split from the 35-year-old in 2014, just three months after the pair welcomed their son, who was also named Future.

Walking down the memory lane, said despite being a single mother she believed that her decision to opt for the same was the best choice as it relieved her of her greatest fear: wasting her life.

"I grew up with my mom and dad being together. The idea of it being mommy and daddy that made baby," she said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and as cited by People.

"Also, you're living your life in front of the world, so that adds a whole 'another layer. I feel like I'm failing right now, they gon' roast me," she concluded.

Adding further, she said, "The one thing I fear in life is really wasting my life. I really fear that 'cause you realize that time does not stop, and it will be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that it's just not healthy, it's not going to get any better. I realized that I have to start making different decisions.

