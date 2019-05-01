Cong workers have been told not to seek votes in name of Rahul, says Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Khattar denies early Haryana Assembly polls
Haryana government stopped me from visiting dispensary: Kejriwal
Khattar lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects amounting to Rs 4,106 cr
Khattar, Hooda in war of words during campaign trail in Sonipat
Governor lauds Haryana's "transparent, graft-free governance"
-
Congress has asked its workers not to ask for votes in the name of its president Rahul Gandhi because even they don't have confidence in him, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.
"Congress asks its workers not to ask for votes in the name of its president Rahul Gandhi. How can the public trust a person whom his own party does not have confidence in," Khattar said talking to reporters during a roadshow.
Khattar was conducting a roadshow in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kurukshetra Naib Singh Saini.
Haryana will see polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 12 in the sixth phase of the elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU