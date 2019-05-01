JUST IN
Cong workers have been told not to seek votes in name of Rahul, says Khattar

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress has asked its workers not to ask for votes in the name of its president Rahul Gandhi because even they don't have confidence in him, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.

"Congress asks its workers not to ask for votes in the name of its president Rahul Gandhi. How can the public trust a person whom his own party does not have confidence in," Khattar said talking to reporters during a roadshow.

Khattar was conducting a roadshow in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kurukshetra Naib Singh Saini.

Haryana will see polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 12 in the sixth phase of the elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 21:15 IST

