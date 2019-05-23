Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes in 542 constituencies began on Thursday amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The counting process also started at 8 am for four state assemblies -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh, and by-elections in 22 seats in Tamil Nadu, which went to polls along with the The outcome of the by-polls could change the fate of the AIADMK-led government in the state.

Representatives of political parties were present at the counting centres across where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept in strong rooms.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA whose campaign was spearheaded by The opposition, however, has rejected the exit polls, calling them wrong and erroneous.

Among the keenly watched constituencies are from where Modi is seeking re-election and Amethi represented by since 2004. Rahul is also contesting from Wayanad in His mother is seeking another term from Raebareli.

The on Wednesday rejected the demand of 22 opposition parties for counting of five VVPAT samples first and also taking up 100 per cent counting of VVPATs in case of any mismatch with an EVM.

Opposition parties also alleged that EVMs were replaced from the strong rooms in some constituencies in and after what they said was suspicious movement of the voting machines on Tuesday.

However, the EC had rubbished the charge, terming it as "absolutely false". A 24-hour control room has been made functional at Nirvachan Sadan in to monitor complaints relating to the voting machines.

Ahead of the counting process, a three-tier security system was put in place at the EVM strong rooms. The counting of votes is being carried out under CCTV surveillance.

As per the EC's directives, five polling stations per Assembly segment will be selected on a random basis for verification of VVPAT slips. The verification process of VVPATs may take four to five hours.

The seven-phase elections commenced on April 11 and the last phase of voting was held on May 19. The dates were announced by the EC on March 10, following which the MCC had come into effect.

Over 8,000 candidates are in the fray for 542 seats. The election to the Vellore seat in was countermanded following the seizure of cash from a godown allegedly belonging to a

In the two-month long election process, leaders cutting across party lines were engaged in a high-decibel campaign, making promises and launching attacks on their opponents in a bid to woo the voters.

At a dinner hosted by for NDA allies on Tuesday, the had said that the NDA is an alliance which would represent the country's expectations and ambitions.

"We have become an organic entity. The NDA has played an important role in fulfilling the regional aspirations," Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, is banking on his party's proposed NYAY scheme, which promises to provide Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent of the country's poorest.

He and other leaders repeatedly attacked BJP for alleged irregularities in fighter jet deal, demonetisation and GST, besides employment and agrarian issues.

