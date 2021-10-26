Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court

-
Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
He will appear physically in the Court and argue the matter.
"I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," said Rohatgi.
According to a statement of Karanjawala & Company, Mukul Rohatgi along with his Karanjawala & Co team consisting of Senior Partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur have flown to Bombay to add to legal team of Aryan Khan.
The team already has Amit Desai, Senior Advocate, Satish Manshinde, Senior Advocate, Anandini Fernandes, along with Advocate Rustom Mulla, Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla.
Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea.
Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on October 21 met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.
