CWC'19: Mitchell Starc becomes leading wicket-taker

fast bowler on Tuesday displaced England fast bowler to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

Starc entered the Lord's Ground with 15 wickets under his belt. The 29-year-old scalped three England wickets - Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, and - to take his tally to 19 wickets in the tournament so far.

Starc returned with the figures of 4-43 against England. The fast bowler was the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2015 edition with New Zealand's Both settled with 22 wickets.

England's (16), Pakistan's (15), New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (14) and England's (13) complete the top five wicket-takers' list.

Defending champions have become the first team to enter the semi-finals of after it defeated England by 64 runs.

The hosts of the tournament need to win their remaining two matches against and New Zealand, respectively, to enter the knock-out stage. If England manage to win one match from their two fixtures, the fortunes of the team will depend on other results in the tournament.

Australia sit in the top position on standings with 12 points from seven matches. Australia will next take on on June 29 at the Lord's.

