Missing Delhi shelter home inmates yet to reach their homes: Nepal Embassy

The Embassy has told the Police that eight women and a minor who had disappeared from a shelter home last year have not returned to their homes, police said Wednesday.

The Police had sought the assistance of the Embassy and the NGOs of Nepalese origin in the case.

"The Embassy reached out to the families of the women and the minor and it was found that they had not reached homes. We are in touch with the NGOs to trace the missing women and the minor," said a senior police officer, privy to the probe.

The said the sent them a reply around a fortnight ago and are currently relying on NGOs to get a breakthrough in the case.

Eight women and a minor were reported missing from the shelter home in in the first week of December. The Commission For Women had alleged foul play in the incident and the suspended two senior officials in the case.

The case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch.

The nine inmates were rescued last year in November, along with four other women, by the Crime Branch from a brothel on GB Road.

After being rescued, they underwent counselling but had expressed a desire to stay in the GB Road area since they were earning a living and were also able to send money back to their families in Nepal.

However, the had sent them to a shelter home in Dwarka, from where four of the rescued women had fled earlier this year, sources said.

The remaining women and the minor were then shifted to the shelter home in Shahdara, they added.

