Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging self from a cliff near his village in Niphad here.
The farmer has been identified as Subhash Yashwant Shinde. Police said that he committed suicide on April 8 as he was tense due to debt.
Talking to ANI on Friday, the farmer's son Rahul Shinde said: "My father was very tense for some days because he had debt amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh. He was unable to return the loans which he had taken for me and my sister's education."
He said: "The farm produce was low due to poor rains. That is why my father committed suicide."
"My mother is very upset and has not eaten for the past two days," he added.
District Collector Suraj Mandhre said: "We request all farmers do not take such an extreme step. It leaves their family in trouble."
"The administration is always willing to help farmers in distress," he said.
The post mortem examination of Shinde's body was conducted at a government hospital in Niphad.
