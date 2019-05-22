Delhi: 2 labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas at flour mill

Two labourers of a flour mill based at Lawrence Road here died after getting stuck inside a tank in the mill.

Both the workers had gone inside the tank for cleaning purpose, however, they inhaled the

"Victims got inside the tank to clean it. Since the tank was closed for a while now they might have inhaled the that was formed inside the tank," said

Later, they were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Further details are currently awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)