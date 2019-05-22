Delhi: 2 labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas at flour mill

JUST IN
ANI 

Two labourers of a flour mill based at Lawrence Road here died after getting stuck inside a tank in the mill.

Both the workers had gone inside the tank for cleaning purpose, however, they inhaled the poisonous gas.

"Victims got inside the tank to clean it. Since the tank was closed for a while now they might have inhaled the poisonous gas that was formed inside the tank," said fire officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal.

Later, they were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Further details are currently awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 08:46 IST

