EAM S Jaishankar, another candidate win RS polls in Gujarat: BJP

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that BJP candidates -- External Affair Minister S Jaishankar and Jugal Ji Thakor -- have won the Rajya Sabha election held on Friday.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Jugal Ji Thakor of BJP have been elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Official results yet to be declared, but it is clear that we have won," said Rupani at a press conference here.

Though official results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission (EC) for the two seats that fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to Lok Sabha in recent polls.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani claimed that parties part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) also voted for the two BJP candidates in the polls.

He said, "The results will be officially declared by the EC. We were inside the counting centre and we have won. Not only BJP but parties who were with UPA also voted for our candidates."

Speaking at the press conference, Jaishankar thanked legislators for their support to him.

"I want to thank everyone for the support. Like I said during my nomination, External Affairs Minister and Gujarat have a natural partnership. There is no such country where there is no Gujarati. If the prestige of India has increased internationally, Gujarat has a role in it," he said.

"For taking India from $3 trillion to a $5 trillion economy, Gujarat's contribution is essential. Also, our partnership will play a big role in bringing investment and technologies that are needed for making India a $5 trillion economy, We have today built a special relation," he added.

Elections for the upper House of Parliament saw a dramatic turn of events on Friday, with Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and his aide Dhavalsinh Zala resigning from the membership of the Assembly after casting their votes in favour of BJP candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)