Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the scale jolted Indonesia's in The sea on Monday.

The earthquake hit at the depth of 210 km beneath the southeastern Sea near the complex plate boundary between the and Sunda plates on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.

The tremors were also felt in the Australian city of Darwin, reported

is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)