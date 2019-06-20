Encephalitis outbreak: RJD to skip PM Modi's dinner

The (RJD) leaders will not be attending the dinner called by because of the deaths of children in Bihar's district due to Acute Syndrome (AES), said on Thursday.

The death toll due to touched 117 on Thursday morning in the district.

Talking to ANI, Bharti suggested that the amount spent in organising the dinner could be used in procuring medicines and live equipment for treating the children.

"Medicines and live equipment can be procured from the amount that is being spent in organising this dinner," she said.

The dinner is scheduled to take place at the in the capital. It will be the first time that the will be meeting all the MPs after the new government was formed last month.

As per official data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at government-run and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 children died at in the district due to the vector-borne till 8 am today.

The government has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to acute

is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, and of heart and kidney.

