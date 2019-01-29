Fernandes, a socialist to core, passes away

George Fernandes, a socialist to the core and one of the most popular defence ministers, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Fernandes, who had been in public life for nearly six decades, had been suffering from for a long time and was down with for the last few days as well.

He breathed his last early this morning, his family said.

Born in in 1930, joined a socialist trade movement in in 1949, since when he had been active in public life.

Known for his simplistic lifestyle and always clad in a kurta-pyjama, was first elected to the in 1967 and served several times as a Minister, holding very important portfolios such as defence, railways and communications at the Centre.

He had emerged as a staunch opponent of the then during the days of emergency in the country.

As Defence in the from 1998, he oversaw the historic Pokhran nuclear tests and the 1999 armed conflict with in Kargil.

During the troop mobilisation all along the border in the aftermath of terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, travelled to several forward locations to boost the morale of the armed forces.

He also became a darling of the armed forces as he expedited sanction of the essentials like snow boots and snow scooters required by the soldiers, particularly deployed in the difficult areas such as Siachen glacier, by short-circuiting the bureaucratic procedures

He undertook several trips to the Siachen glacier, known as the highest battlefield in the world, to boost the morale of the forces there.

At one point of time, when it came to his notice that some bureaucrats were delaying sanction of certain requirements of the armed forces, he deputed two senior officials of the to Siachen for some days as a punishment.

He is also remembered for calling the May 1974 railway strike which crippled the nation. The 20-day railway strike brought the nation to its knees and is recorded as the largest industrial action in the world.

He resigned as Defence in 2001 when allegations of wrongdoings were levelled against him in a defence deal.

A of erstwhile Janata Dal, Fernandes later founded the which later merged with the JD(U).

His last stint as an was in the Rajya Sabha during 2009-2010.

Leaders from all hues showered praise on Fernandes, with summing up what the later leader was - frank, fearless and forthright.

"During his long years in public life, never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted while condoling the demise.

"When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a who made safe and strong," the added.

" represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Saddened by his passing away," he said.

and JSD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, who had worked closely with Fernandes for decades, broke down while remembering his former party colleague.

"His leadership and guidance gave us opportunities to learn a lot. His guidance is crucial for all of us," Kumar said.

Yashwant Sinha, while paying tributes to the "elder brother", highlighted Fernandes' simplistic way of life, saying he used to travel in economy class even when he was part of the

also condoled the demise of the minister.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian and Union Minister, My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," wrote on

described the late leader as "much-admired trade unionist".

"I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," she said.

The last rites will be performed on Wednesday after the arrival of his son from the US.

The mortal remains of Fernandes will be cremated and his ashes will be buried, said and former on Tuesday.

"He (Fernandes) had earlier expressed his wish to be cremated, but during his last days, he said he wanted to be buried. So, we will cremate the body and bury the ashes, to fulfil both his wishes," Jaitly, who was a partner of the late leader, told reporters here.

