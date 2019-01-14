Gujarat government becomes first state to implement 10% quota law

on Monday became the first state to implement the new reservation policy in the country, providing 10 per cent reservation to the upper class.

Speaking to the media, Chief said, "Our government has implemented 10 per cent reservation for the non-reservation (general) class in government jobs in the state."

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against, on Wednesday.

Further lauding Narendra Modi, Rupani said: "It is a forward-looking decision which is taken to strengthen the integrity and unity of the nation."

The reservation is meant for economically-weaker individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the House by of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday, a day after the Cabinet took the politically-significant decision, just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

