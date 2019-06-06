Houthis take control over 20 military positions inside Saudi

rebels in have claimed that their forces have seized more than 20 military positions inside Saudi Arabia's territory.

The military sites in the kingdom's southwestern province were captured in a "surprise" offensive carried out over the past three days, Yemen's news agency quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The claimed in the operations 200 Saudi military personnel were also killed or wounded.

"We have extensive video footage of the operation which we will broadcast later," he said.

has been engulfed in a civil war since 2015. Yemeni Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, is in violent conflict with forces loyal to former Notably, Houthi's are supported by Saudi-foe

The recent attack is likely to further deteriorate the condition in the already volatile region.

The raids have come weeks after Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week, calling it the "largest military operation" conducted by militants since the start of the armed conflict in 2015.

The attack caused a fire and some minor damage to one of the pumps of Saudi Aramco's cross-country pipelines. The company has stated that it has halted via the pipeline as a precautionary measure.

In retaliation, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes in war-torn on Thursday in which at least six people lost their lives while several others, including two Russian women, were wounded.

The coalition warplanes which hit the residential area at the intersection of and streets in were being controlled by the Houthis, Sputnik reported.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)