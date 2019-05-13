Hugo Weaving, Tilda Cobham-Hervey to star in 'Lone Wolf'

and are all set to treat their fans with the upcoming thriller film titled ' '

Written and directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, 'Lone Wolf' is set in contemporary Melbourne, reported Variety.

It tells the story of Winnie, a young woman who runs a struggling political bookshop with her boyfriend Conrad and takes care of her disabled brother.

However, Winnie's efforts to hold everything together get thwarted when Conrad becomes entangled in an act of terrorism.

The thriller movie is based on Joseph Conrad's best-selling 1907 novel 'The Secret Agent'.

Ogilvie has previously helmed films like 'The Tender Hook,' an AFI award-winning film with and Weaving, as well as 'This Film is a Dog' and 'The Despondent Divorcee', both of which played in competition at

" is an incredibly timely story on two counts," said Ogilvie of the film.

"Firstly, the source material, The Secret Agent, Joseph Conrad's novel concerning Anarchism and radicalism, has a relevance to the here-and-now that is uncanny. Secondly, the cinematic form of Lone Wolf, predicated on the surveillance image, taps into our conflicted collective concerns regarding ubiquitous surveillance in our modern lives, loss of personal privacy vs. the security of someone watching over us," added the filmmaker.

The film is produced by Mat Govoni, and for Future Pictures. The upcoming movie is financed by Screen and the International Film Festival.

Currently in the pre-production stages, 'Lone Wolf' will go on floors on June 10 this year. It is scheduled to hit the big screens in in 2020.

