John Terry extends his term at Aston Villa

John Terry, the assistant of Aston Villa, has signed an extension contract to stay with the club until 2021.

Terry spent his final season as a at Villa in 2017-18. Later, in October 2018, he was appointed to the position.

The club's is elated over Terry's extension and eulogised the assistant for his dedication and commitment.

"The Board of is delighted with John Terry's contribution to our club in his first year as an Assistant We admire his dedication and commitment to gaining more experience and learning under Dean Smith's leadership in these formative years of his managerial career," the club's official website quoted Purslow as saying.

Head coach also hailed Terry and said he has no doubt that Terry will become a top in the coming years.

"I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with. We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, and He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top in the years to come," Smith said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)