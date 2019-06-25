Dabanng 3: 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha shares still from sets

While fans are eagerly waiting to see as in ' 3', the has managed to keep audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Sonakshi took to to share a mirror selfie on her Story from the sets of the upcoming movie. In the still, the 'Kalank' can be seen dressed up in a black outfit. But it's her hair and makeup that is sure to leave fans excited.

With a messy, loose plait, a red bindi on her forehead and sindoor in her hair, Sonakshi is sure to steal hearts in the third installment of the 'Dabanng' series.

"Ready to Rajjo! #Dabangg3," read the caption.

Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie 'Dabangg', plays Chulbul Pandey's (Salman Khan) wife in the film.

The had earlier shared the look of her character on when she started shooting for the film.

While in for the first schedule of the film, Salman also filmed Dabangg's popular track ' Dabangg' and announced the same on

The actor kicked off the shoot for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, to shoot with and

' 3' is being helmed by The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of and Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year.

