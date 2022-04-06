Tharoor asks BJP if its constitution is one of its 'fabled jumlas'

-
ALSO READ
Tharoor's selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet sparks row
Time to reform Congress' organisational leadership: Tharoor on poll results
Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor's 'anti-India' retweet
One day Indian voter will surprise BJP: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
Parliamentary panel questions MeitY officials on PM Twitter handle hacking
-
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP on its foundation day, asking whether its constitution is one of its "fabled jumlas" as there is "nothing on its front page that the party actually believes in or practises".
He posted a picture on Twitter of the front page of the BJP's constitution which said "the party aims at establishing a democratic state which guarantees to all citizens irrespective of caste, creed or sex, political, social and economic justice, equality of opportunity and liberty of faith and expression".
"Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn't it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas," he tweeted.
Integral humanism shall be the basic philosophy of the party, the page Tharoor shared from the BJP's constitution read.
"The party shall be committed to nationalism and national integration, democracy, 'Gandhian approach to socio-economic issues leading to the establishment of an egalitarian society free from exploitation', Positive Secularism, that is, 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav' and value-based politics," it added.
Asserting that the BJP stands for "rashtra bhakti" and its rivals for "parivar bhakti", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people are gradually coming to the realisation that dynastic parties are the "biggest enemies" of democracy.
Addressing BJP members on the party's 42nd foundation day, Modi said dynastic parties are dedicated to further family rule, have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.
In a reference to geo political developments due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said India is acting by keeping its national interest supreme when the world is divided into two opposing poles.
Targeting political rivals, he said when these parties active nationally or in states come to power, members of some families dominate from local bodies to Parliament and added that only the BJP has challenged them and made it an electoral issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU