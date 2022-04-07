Goa Minister comment on fuel price like Marie Antoniette's cake barb: Cong

-
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for 2nd term; PM Modi attends ceremony
Global investors placing emphasis on companies' ESG performance: Survey
Rio Olympics boss Nuzman sentenced to 30 years in prison
Goa Congress spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik quits, joins TMC
Congress Working Committee meets to discuss poll debacle
-
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar has compared the state's Law and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral to French queen Marie Antoniette after the latter asked people to buy e-vehicles instead of complaining about rising fuel prices.
"It reminds us of a French monarch telling people 'if you cannot afford bread, eat cake'. This is what the BJP minister is telling the Goans. This attitude comes from the arrogance of power," he said.
On Wednesday, Cabral had said: "So, we have to make a change in ourselves. I will advise people to buy electrical vehicles and start moving around in them so that you can save money and save the environment also. They say prices have increased and yet they buy petrol. They must be in a position to buy an (e)-bike," Cabral told the media at the BJP state headquarters in Panaji.
Accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfil its primary duty of controlling prices, Patkar said: "This is adding salt to the wounds of those whose household budgets have been thrown out of gear by such a rise in fuel prices.
"It looks that the BJP government has abdicated its primary duty of controlling prices. Petrol price rise has a spiralling effect on prices of other essential items. Congress party deplores this insensitive and irresponsible statement of the BJP minister."
Following the recent fuel price hike, petrol in Goa is priced at Rs 106 per litre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU