Kate Middleton reveals Prince George played tennis with his favourite player

While many fans dream of meeting their favourite celebrity figure, Kate Middleton's son Prince George didn't just meet his favourite player but also had the chance of acing his tennis skills with the help of a pro, who is none other than Roger Federer!

During an episode of 'Wimbledon Morning Coffee', a show released on the tournament's Twitter page to recap the previous day's events, the hosts spoke about the Duchess of Cambridge's outing to watch a few matches on Tuesday, reported People.

The royal sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talked turned to George's interest in the sport.

Kate revealed that Prince George's favourite player is Federer and the little boy has even played tennis with the sports star. Seems like the Royals may have a tennis star on their hands!

It's no surprise that the 5-year-old royal has picked up a love of the sport. Both Kate and husband Prince William are avid tennis fans who have attended Wimbledon over the years. They even have a court of their own at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Last year at Wimbledon, the Duke of Cambridge told tennis star Novak Djokovic that he is trying to get his older kids, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte into sports.

"How are your children?" Djokovic asked the royal couple in a video shared by the famed tennis tournament.

"Very well, thanks, very well. Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand and a football," William said.

Kate surprised fans on Tuesday by taking a seat at Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale. She later made her way to her normal seat, in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court to watch a match between Federer and Lloyd Harris.

Kate looked all ready for summer in a white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorised with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses, and her signature blowout.

In 2018, the royal made two back-to-back appearances at the tennis tournament. She and sister-in-law Meghan Markle had their first solo outing on July 14, heading to the royal box to watch Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a close friend of Meghan's) in the Ladies' Single Final.

Kate returned the next day with William, leaving their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis at home while they squeezed some time to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen's Singles Final.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the world's most prestigious annual tennis champion.

