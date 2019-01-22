KVS job aspirants get call demanding money, case registered

Sangathan (KVS) on Tuesday informed that it has received several complaints regarding shortlisted candidates for job interview are getting unscrupulous calls demanding money facilitating recruitment. A police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

has also urged the candidates to be vigilant of any email and call of such nature.

. As per a statement released by the KVS, complaints were received from candidates who were shortlisted for interviews for various posts viz. PGT, TGT, PRT (Music) and

"The candidates are getting telephone calls from unscrupulous callers demanding money for facilitating in recruitment. All candidates shortlisted for interview are therefore informed that they should remain alert and vigilant and not fall in the trap of such unscrupulous callers. In case the candidates receive any such call then they should immediately inform and nearest Police Station," the release read.

Sangathan (Headquarter) has already lodged a complaint with at the station in this regard and a "Public Notice" has been uploaded on the KVS website in order to inform the candidates about the same.

The statement also said that in case anyone falls prey to the fraud it will be their responsibility."Despite the Public Notice if any candidate falls prey to the fraud perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements, then he/she shall be responsible for his/her conduct," it read.

Clarifying its stance KVS asserted that its recruitment process is carried out in a manner that " leaves no scope for manipulation of any kind."

"KVS, a organisation in the field of school education, strives towards maintaining highest standards of professionalism and fairness in all its activities. It may be noted that the process of recruitment in KVS is carried out with utmost transparency, objectivity and fairness and it leaves no scope for manipulation of any kind," said the statement.

