Nepal: Indian Embassy organise yoga event at Syangboche

The Embassy of in on Sunday organised a event to celebrate the fifth International Day of at Nepal's Syangboche, just above Namche Bazaar, which is the gateway to

Members from various women and of district, including Khumjung and Khunde Drinking Water Management Committee, Khumjung and Khunde Women and Youth Groups, officers of Sagarmatha National Park, employees of and a large number of local people enthusiastically participated in the event along with of to Manjeev Singh Puri and Embassy officers, an official statement from the Embassy said.

Many foreign tourists, mountaineers and researchers also joined the Day celebration event.

The main objective of the programme was to highlight the importance of yoga in daily life and to bring peace and harmony across the continents, nations and among people.

For the first time, yoga was also celebrated at the base camp of Mount Everest, the statement said.

At 17,600 feet above the sea level, summiteer Bharat Sharma from along with other mountaineers created history by practising yoga at the base of the world's highest peak.

and countries around the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by during the first year of his tenure.

