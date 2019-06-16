Nepal: Indian Embassy organise yoga event at Syangboche

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday organised a yoga event to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga at Nepal's Syangboche, just above Namche Bazaar, which is the gateway to Mount Everest.
Members from various women and youth groups of Solukhumbu district, including Khumjung and Khunde Drinking Water Management Committee, Khumjung and Khunde Women and Youth Groups, officers of Sagarmatha National Park, employees of Everest View Hotel and a large number of local people enthusiastically participated in the event along with Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and Embassy officers, an official statement from the Embassy said.
Many foreign tourists, mountaineers and researchers also joined the Yoga Day celebration event.
The main objective of the programme was to highlight the importance of yoga in daily life and to bring peace and harmony across the continents, nations and among people.
For the first time, yoga was also celebrated at the base camp of Mount Everest, the statement said.
At 17,600 feet above the sea level, summiteer Bharat Sharma from Gujarat along with other mountaineers created history by practising yoga at the base of the world's highest peak.
India and countries around the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.
The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first year of his tenure.
