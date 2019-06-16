Prince William brings out three generations in Father's Day post

People around the globe are in the euphoria of Father's Day celebration and also joining the chain is the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William who brought out three generations in his Father's Day post on Sunday.
The official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal shared two pictures marking two generations of royalty.
First among the two pictures features the Prince with his little boy in a playful image, where Prince Louis is seen sitting on a swing and his father caressing him, as the two exchange an adorable gaze.
While the second picture brings out the son in Prince William as he is seen walking with his father Charles, Prince of Wales.
Meanwhile, to mark the day, new parents Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the people as they shared the first-ever picture of their young royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on their official Instagram handle.
Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the 'Trooping the Colour' parade, an annual celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday.
Earlier in May, UK's royal family teamed up to launch 'Shout,' a much-needed initiative to promote mental health awareness in the United Kingdom.
