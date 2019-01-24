PCB expresses regrets over Sarfraz's alleged racist remarks

The Board has expressed regret over the alleged racist remarks made by national team Ahmed against South African pacer during the second ODI in

was caught on the stump microphone making an alleged racist remark towards Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets.

"The PCB expresses regret over the remark made by their and picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against in Durban," PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context."



was caught on the stump mic, passing comments in Urdu.

"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfraz was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo' website.

The PCB also said that such incidents underline the role of educational training and it will work towards providing it.

"This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavours to improve their education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.

"Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB," it added.

Sarfraz also took to to apologise for his actions.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he tweeted.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the fans."



Sarfraz's comments have garnered a lot of flak including from former pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)