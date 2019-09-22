'Howdy Modi' is recognition of Modi's global stature, Indian diaspora present in US: Vijay Chauthaiwale

Mega event, 'Howdy Modi!' is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global stature and of a vibrant Indian Diaspora present in the US, Vijay Chauthaiwale, chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department said on Saturday (local time).

Asserting that 'Howdy Modi' event is going to be a "historic" because for the first time any US President will be sharing a dais with a foreign head of the country in front of such a large gathering, Chauthaiwale told ANI, "This is also recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global stature. It is also recognition of a vibrant Indian Diaspora present in the United States of America."

"This is also one of the largest gatherings of any politician being addressing a crowd because generally in the US, these kinds of gatherings are very small," he said.

On being asked if this is a message for the inimical countries, Chauthaiwale said, "It will cement the ties between the two countries. It is a recognition of the growing partnership between India and the US and it is a message for not only both the countries but also to the "

Commenting on the differences recently developed between India and US over trade issues, he said that there will be disagreements in mature friendships.

"There is no tariff war, there are some differences. No one has put sanctions on any other country. In any mature friendship, there will be some issues where there will be disagreement and both the partners are very keen to resolve it in amicable manners. I am sure that any difference will be resolved in an amicable manner," he said.

Modi, who landed in Houston, will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi' on September 22 at the NRG stadium, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump. Around 50,000 people from the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)