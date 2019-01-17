SC ignores people's sentiments: Maha Home Minister Ranjeet Patil on dance bars verdict

The Supreme Court's verdict Thursday on dance bars is a mixed judgement and does not reflect the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, said Home Minister of State, Ranjeet

The allowed dance bars to re-open in Mumbai, stating that there cannot be "a total prohibition" on them in the country's commerce capital.

"The Supreme Court's judgement given today about dance bars is a judgement of mixed nature. However, sentiments of the people of are against dance bars, so this judgement doesn't reflect the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, said.

"We have come to know about the judgment through We will go through the detailed order once it comes out. We will follow the Supreme Court's verdict with all due respect but will not allow any wrongdoing in the name of dance bars in the state," he added.

The apex court also relaxed the stringent conditions set by the for obtaining a license for running dance bars but upheld the five-and-a-half hour limit for dance performances.

In its verdict, the apex court also set aside the "vague" conditions of the for "putting up CCTV cameras in bars and giving licenses to the people of good character."

Allowing for an orchestra and tips, the apex court, however, stated that showering performers with cash is not allowed inside the bars.

Quashing the rule that segregates the dancing stage from the bar area where drinks are served, the in its verdict also struck down a condition by which dance bars were supposed to be one kilometre away from educational and religious places.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld a rule of government according to which working women should have a contract so that she could not be exploited but quashed the rule of a monthly salary for bar dancers.

The Regulation Bill unanimously passed by the Assembly on April 13, 2017, prohibits, among other things, serving liquor in performance areas and mandates that the premises must shut by 11.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)