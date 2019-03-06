Seeing cleanliness, Mauritius PM 'couldn't stop' from taking dip in Ganga at Kumbh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister said that the of who came to in 2013 went without taking a holy dip at Sangam due to the pollution, filth and foul smell that prevailed in the river.

"In 2013 came in to take a holy dip but saw pollution, filth, foul smell and the mismanagement went back without taking a dip in Ganga and paid obeisance from a distance," said

While addressing press-conference on the conclusion of the Kumbh 2019 on Tuesday, said who visited Kumbh this time "could not stop himself and took a dip in the river". He said that the state of the river has improved significantly due to the efforts of the Prime Minister led government and the

He said that more than 3,200 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) witnessed the Kumbh and for the from 70 countries came for Kumbh.

"More than 3,200 NRIs took part in Kumbh, and for the of 70 countries came to attend the Kumbh 2019, which is an achievement in itself," said Yogi Adityanath.

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, pilgrims participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela ended on March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)