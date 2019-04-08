President Kovind pays tribute to jawans at National War Memorial

-
ALSO READ
PM dedicates National War Memorial; calls it symbol of soldiers' sacrifice and courage
India gets its first National War Memorial after 72 years of Independence
PM Modi to dedicate National War Memorial to the nation tomorrow
President Kovind presents Tagore Award for Cultural Harmony
'Seeing names of fallen soldiers on National War Memorial gives me goosebumps'
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the National War Memorial for the first time and paid tribute to the jawans who laid down their lives for the country post-independence.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Karambir Singh and Chief of the Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa were also present at the War Memorial.
President Kovind was shown around the memorial by the defence minister and the three service chiefs.
The President said he was honoured to visit the National War Memorial.
"The memorial salutes thousands of brave soldiers, who fought and made the supreme sacrifice to protect the sovereignty of our nation. India will remain ever grateful to them. Jai Hind!," Kovind posted on his official twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 inaugurated the memorial located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital.
The state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres dedicated to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during Sino-Indian war in1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.
The memorial also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifice in UN Peace Keeping Missions, during HADR Operations, Counter Insurgency Operations and Low-Intensity Capital Operation (LICO).
The monument has four concentric circles, namely, the 'Amar Chakra' or Circle of Immortality, the 'Veerta Chakra' or Circle of Bravery, the 'Tyag Chakra' or Circle of Sacrifice, the 'Rakshak Chakra' or Circle of Protection.
The complex also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).
Likewise, 16 walls have been constructed in the Tyag Chakra for paying homage to the 25,942 battle casualties.
The names of soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises the ancient Indian war formation 'Chakravyuh'.
The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock.
The complex also has graphic panels and stone murals. Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees -- Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar.
The construction of a memorial had received in-principle approval of the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on October 7, 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU