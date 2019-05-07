Soy protein lowers cholesterol: Study

As the is planning to remove soy from list of heart-healthy food, researchers through a study evaluated and determined has the ability to lower by a small but significant amount.

According to the study published in the Journal of Nutrition, forty-one trials examined the protein's effects on low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is often referred to as the "bad cholesterol" because a high amount of it leads to a build-up of in arteries.

All 43 studies provided data about "total cholesterol," which reflects the overall amount of in the blood.

Researchers found that reduced LDL cholesterol by three to four per cent in adults, a small but significant amount, noted Dr David Jenkins, the of the study.

"When one adds the displacement of high saturated fat and cholesterol-rich meats to a diet that includes soy, the reduction of cholesterol could be greater. The existing data and our analysis of it suggest contributes to heart health," Dr Jenkins said.

"We hope the public will continue to consider plant-based diets as a healthy option," Dr Jenkins added.

