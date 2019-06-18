Taylor Swift feels 'so much lighter' after ending feud with Katy Perry

Singers and have put their feud in the past and there's no more between the two.

The music icons came together for Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video, which released on Monday. In the video, which stands for the LGBTQ+ community and equal rights for women, the singers share a hug.

The duo had been in a feud for the past few years, reportedly over backup dancers. Swift's song 'Bad Blood' is also rumoured to be about her prolonged quarrel with Perry. Perry's 'Swish Swish' is said to be her response, reported E! News.

After reconciling, Swift opened up about being on "good terms" with Perry. Following the release of the new music video, Swift was called to the UK's Capital Breakfast to talk about reconnecting with the 'Never Really Over'

During the interaction, Swift shared that she and Perry have actually been on good terms "for a while."

It all began in May 2018 when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch before her 'Reputation' tour kicked off.

"She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch like an actual olive branch to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago," Swift explained.

"From that point on we've been on good terms," the 29-year-old added.

The pop star recalled how she and Perry sorted out everything, something Perry made a reference to when she shared a picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with the words "Peace at last" written in red icing.

"Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," the songstress added.

Swift also revealed that she and Perry have been on good terms for a while but wanted to make sure they were "solid" before announcing their reconciliation.

"And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware," she said.

On Monday, Perry shared photos from her time on set of Swift's latest music video, making a reference to their friendship. "This meal is BEEF-free," the star captioned photos of herself dressed in the burger dress she sported at the 2019 Met Gala.

Perry previously revealed that she'd be "open" to working with Swift while speaking to Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

