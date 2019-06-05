TDP MP K Srinivas rejects party whip position in LS

on Wednesday requested his N Chandrababu to appoint another person as TDP's in the Lok Sabha.

"I thank Chandrababu for appointing me as in Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post," Srinivas said in a letter to

Apologizing for rejecting the post, Srinivas further wrote, "The people of have given me their blessings and elected me as their I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time but not this post. Once again, I thank Chandrababu for possessing faith in me and my apologies for rejecting the post."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas won against YSR candidate from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)