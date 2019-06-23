Tom Holland reveals another 'Avengers: Endgame' spoiler on 'Graham Norton Show'

Whoever first decided to tell all the big (MCU) secrets is probably regretting the decision now.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is well known for revealing massive spoilers on and in interviews and it seems like his spoiler streak isn't over yet!

Holland appeared on the recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' and revealed yet another spoiler related to 'Avengers: Endgame', speaking about one of the deaths from the superhero flick.

"The film is a direct continuation of ' ' So we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Sorry if anyone hasn't seen the film! If you haven't, then you're living under a rock, to be honest," Holland said while discussing the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel and revealing a spoiler: Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death at the end of the film.

This specific spoiler is one that most of the people already know as 'Avengers: Endgame' premiered in the theatres over a month and a half ago. The film's directors, Russo Brothers, have actually lifted the ban on spoilers last month.

So it's fine for Holland to be speaking about the big death in an interview, especially when promoting the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' which is being described as a direct sequel to 'Avengers: Endgame'.

However, some 'Graham Norton Show' viewers, who are yet to see the Marvel film, took to to express their anger at the

A user wrote, "Husband has been diligently avoiding # spoilers. just spoiled it for him. He's devastated; I am finding it hilarious. #GrahamNorton."

"#grahamnorton oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven't seen Avengers yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler," another person commented.

An unhappy user tweeted, "@TomHolland1996 Thanks for giving a spoiler away on the Yes ok, so we've not seen Endgame yet but we were still looking forward to watching it #RUINED."

"Avoided spoilers so far, and on Graham Norton spoils it in seconds. Cheers pal, fs," another angry user tweeted.

This is not the first time that Holland has revealed spoilers about MCU. The actor has a long history of releasing Marvel film details, reported Variety.

From accidentally revealing the title of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' on to the time he said during an interview that Marvel plans to make the 'Spider-Man' films into a trilogy to the time he walked into a packed 'Avengers: Infinity War' theatre before the film started and shouted, "I'm alive!", giving away the film's big ending, Holland has quite a history of ruining MCU secrets.

Russo Brothers even told IndieWire that because of his inability to keep the secrets to himself, Holland didn't even get to read the 'Avengers: Endgame' script, reported Weekly.

"Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We use like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene. He has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut," Joe said.

Although he isn't the only one to spoil a Marvel film, actor too ruined the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' a year before its release.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)