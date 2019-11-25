Trump nominates Ambassador to Norway as ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's replacement

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he would nominate country's current Ambassador to Norway, Kenneth Braithwaite, for the post of Navy Secretary, shortly after Richard Spencer was asked to resign from the same post by Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Taking to Twitter, Trump described Braithwaite as "a man of great achievement and success" who, he said, would "do an outstanding job" as the Navy Secretary.

"I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie's rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration's contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction," Trump wrote.

"Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. I thank Richard for his service & commitment. Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin," he added.

"Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job!" the US President went on to announce.

The Washington Post reported that Esper requested the resignation of Richard Spencer after learning that he had privately proposed to the White House that he would ensure that Navy SEAL officer Eddie Gallagher "was able to retire as a Navy SEAL" if the White House officials "do not interfere with proceedings against Gallagher".

In a statement, Esper said that he was "deeply disturbed" by Spencer's conduct and "have determined that" he no longer "has my confidence to continue in his position".

