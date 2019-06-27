UN special rapporteur presents report on Khashoggi murder, calls for international investigation

special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, who presented her special report on the murder of on Wednesday, called for an international investigation into the alleged killing, adding that the Saudi probe into the matter has failed to examine who may have ordered it.

"The investigation carried out by the Saudi authorities has failed to address the chain of command," Al Jazeera quoted Callamard while addressing the

Presenting the conclusions of her five-month investigation, Callamard said that was killed last year in an operation that was carefully planned and endorsed by high-level Saudi officials, reported.

"A U.N. criminal investigation is essential in order for these central questions to be addressed," she said, including the possible role of (MBS), who officials have concluded ordered the killing.

However, Saudi officials have denied that the had any involvement in the killing.

Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, further urged secretary general, Antonio Guterres, to use his influence to garner support for an international investigation.

"I want to know who ordered the killing of Jamal and who else knew," she said.

"I want to know where is his body," Cengiz added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Alwasil, rejected the call for an inquiry and accused Callamard of abusing her mandate.

He said her report was based on prejudice, bias and "noncredible or sources," adding, "We reject any attempt to remove this from our national justice system."

Callamard stressed the judicial proceedings that begun in were riddled with flaws and contradictions. Fifteen Saudi agents carried out the operation targeting Khashoggi, she said, but only 11 were on trial and they had not been identified.

She noted that a to MBS, Saud al-Qahtani, had been identified by intelligence officials as a ringleader operation, yet so far Saudi prosecutors have not indicted him.

had not conducted its investigation of the killing in good faith, Callamard said. Her report found that a team of 17 Saudi officials had access to the consulate for 10 days before Turkish investigators were allowed in for six hours.

"There is only one conclusion to reach, which is the crime scene was cleaned," she said.

"This is not a domestic matter," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)