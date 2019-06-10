Virat Kohli asks Indian fans to cheer instead of jeering Steve Smith

and have been involved in some bitter banter in the past, but the Indian showed his true sportsmanship spirit when he gestured towards a section of the Indian fans to stop at the Australian and cheer for him instead.

As and locked horns at The Oval in today, Indian batsmen, including Kohli, were smashing the Australian bowlers for runs. In between the overs, Smith was sent to the boundary line. It was at that time that some Indian fans started at him and chanted "cheater, cheater".

Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of it and was clearly not happy with the fans' gestures. Showing his classy side, the Indian turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer for Smith and not boo at him.

The Indian skipper's act was appreciated by Smith, who came up to him, shook his hand and patted him on the back during the drinks break.

Kohli's heartfelt gesture won him plenty of plaudits on

Describing the incident later, told reporters, "What happened, happened long back. He's back, trying to play well for his side. It is not good to see someone down like that...You don't want to see a guy feeling heat every time he goes out to play."

"I just felt for him and I told him sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion, that's not acceptable," he added.

Smith and were banned for a year for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against last year. The two players had played in this year's IPL tournament and were selected for

"There are many Indian fans here, I didn't want them to set a bad example because he(Steve Smith)didn't do anything to be booed. I felt bad because if I was in a position where something happened and I had apologised, accepted and came back, still I get booed I wouldn't like it either," said.

Ever since Smith and arrived in England, the duo received a hostile reception during the warm-up game against England and in Australia's first match against

Smith was booed by the crowd when he smashed a century during the warm-up match against England. And against West Indies, it was also the same story when fans jeered at the Australian when he hit a fifty.

dished out a clinical performance as they defeated by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's World Cup at The Oval on Sunday.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Men in Blue posted 352 for 5 off their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 117 while Kohli smashed 82.

Defending 352, Indian bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score freely as they bowled tight lines to ensure that the match did not go out of their hand.

will now face on June 13 at in

