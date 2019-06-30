WB: Blast takes place in Meghdoot club in Birbhum

A blast took place inside the Meghdoot club in the Mallarpur area of Birbhum on Saturday night.

Explosives were already present in the Meghdoot club which led to the blast, officials said.

The blast caused a ruckus in the villages located near the club.

Police officials from Mallarpur police station reached the spot after they received information about the blast.

No casualties in the matter have been reported yet. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

