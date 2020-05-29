Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 83.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.84% to Rs 445.56 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 83.12% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.84% to Rs 445.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 592.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.94% to Rs 273.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 260.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 2097.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2362.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales445.56592.80 -25 2097.322362.65 -11 OPM %12.1823.27 -20.6322.59 - PBDT50.14142.87 -65 431.55549.17 -21 PBT13.01109.79 -88 285.79421.25 -32 NP11.2266.46 -83 273.42260.55 5
