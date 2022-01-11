5paisa Capital slips after Q3 PAT falls 77% YoY due to higher finance costs

5paisa Capital fell 3.29% to Rs 420 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 77% to Rs 7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 32 crore in Q3 FY21.

Total income from operations rose 62% YoY to Rs 802 crore during the quarter.

While total expenses increased by 79% to Rs 715 crore, finance costs jumped by 63% to Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consequently, profit before tax in Q3 FY22 was Rs 10 crore, down 78% from Rs 45 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and CEO, 5paisa Capital, commented on the financial result: 2021 ended on a positive note with 5paisa crossing a milestone of 2 million customers. We took 5 years to reach first 1 million and just 1 year to double. We are entering 2022 with high optimism on the back of strong revenue growth of 17% q-o-q, acquisition growth of 18% q-o-q and highest margin funding book of Rs.360 crore.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

