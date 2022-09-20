Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday (19 September 2022). He has merged his newly formed party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) - which he had floated last year - with BJP.

Singh joined the Party in the presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.

Along with Singh, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, former legislators Harchand Kaur, Harinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal and labour leader Kewal Singh also joined the BJP with scores of his supporters.

The former adviser to Amarinder Singh, BIS Chahal, also joined the saffron party.

BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media that with the induction of Captain Amarinder Singh into the BJP, the party base in Punjab will be strengthened. It also demonstrates that Singh wants peace and law and order to prevail in the State.

Captain Amarinder Singh thanked Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and BJP National President for inducting him and others into the party. He said the decision to merge the party was taken keeping in mind the interest of Punjab.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)