A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 27.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.97% to Rs 56.77 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 27.15% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 99.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales56.7799.54 -43 OPM %72.1964.68 -PBDT20.8829.36 -29 PBT19.1427.63 -31 NP13.5518.60 -27

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:34 IST

