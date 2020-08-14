A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 27.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.97% to Rs 56.77 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 27.15% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 99.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.56.7799.5472.1964.6820.8829.3619.1427.6313.5518.60

