Bodal Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.35% to Rs 117.82 crore

Net loss of Bodal Chemicals reported to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.35% to Rs 117.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 372.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.117.82372.28-17.7813.15-20.3547.81-27.6341.16-19.5427.48

