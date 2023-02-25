JUST IN
Religare Enterprises allots 60,000 equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 60,000 equity shares under ESOP on 24 February 2023.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,234,994,630/- divided into 323,499,463 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,235,594,630/- divided into 323,559,463 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:32 IST

