JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Religare Enterprises allots 60,000 equity shares under ESOP

PVR opens 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow
Business Standard

NBCC (India) wins project management consultancy project worth Rs 350 cr

Capital Market 

NBCC (India) has been awarded a work of Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Complete Planning, Design, Execution/ Construction of Buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings etc. under conventional/ EPC Contract Mode as per scope of work for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad having value of Rs. 350 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU