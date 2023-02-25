NBCC (India) wins project management consultancy project worth Rs 350 cr

-
NBCC (India) has been awarded a work of Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Complete Planning, Design, Execution/ Construction of Buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings etc. under conventional/ EPC Contract Mode as per scope of work for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad having value of Rs. 350 crore.
