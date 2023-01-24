JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 47.38% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 27.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 445.15 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 27.17% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 445.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 979.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales445.15979.07 -55 OPM %1.440.70 -PBDT5.726.63 -14 PBT5.385.94 -9 NP3.865.30 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU