ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 27.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 445.15 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 27.17% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 445.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 979.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.445.15979.071.440.705.726.635.385.943.865.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)