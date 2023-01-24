ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 27.17% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 445.15 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises declined 27.17% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 445.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 979.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales445.15979.07 -55 OPM %1.440.70 -PBDT5.726.63 -14 PBT5.385.94 -9 NP3.865.30 -27
