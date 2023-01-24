Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.56% to Rs 575.73 crore

Net loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 72.56% to Rs 575.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.575.73333.658.2614.0110.4930.31-29.228.43-22.0210.49

